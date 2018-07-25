Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (KYE) Stock Price

Headlines about Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:KYE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9234287926814 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:KYE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 107,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,006. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

There is no company description available for Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund.

