Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eversource Energy (ES) Share Price

Media coverage about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eversource Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.123271600438 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

Shares of Eversource Energy opened at $58.82 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

