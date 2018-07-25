Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (MYI) Share Price

News headlines about Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.698429903841 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund traded down $0.01, reaching $12.65, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,781. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.