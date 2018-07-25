Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avon Products (AVP) Share Price

Media coverage about Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avon Products earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7645570884522 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avon Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE:AVP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,259. The stock has a market cap of $644.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts expect that Avon Products will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avon Products news, CEO Jan Zijderveld bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $482,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 456,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $872,694.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,916.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,031,742 shares of company stock worth $1,975,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

