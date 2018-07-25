Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Akers Biosciences (AKER) Stock Price

Media headlines about Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akers Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 44.9524608032537 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Akers Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 1,634,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128,515. Akers Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

