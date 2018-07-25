Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Energy Focus (EFOI) Share Price

Press coverage about Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Focus earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.9878836232246 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EFOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Focus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

EFOI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.21. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

