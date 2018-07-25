Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wec Acquisition (TEG) Share Price

News coverage about Wec Acquisition (NYSE:TEG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wec Acquisition earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.5135742650626 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE TEG opened at $69.61 on Wednesday.

Get Wec Acquisition alerts:

About Wec Acquisition

Integrys Energy Group, Inc is an energy holding company, which provides regulated natural gas and electricity, non-regulated renewable energy, and compressed natural gas products and services. The Company operates through four segments: natural gas utility, electric utility, electric transmission investment, and holding company and other.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wec Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wec Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.