Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Impax Laboratories (IPXL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Impax Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.3820328087495 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPXL. ValuEngine cut Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Impax Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Impax Laboratories from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impax Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPXL remained flat at $$18.30 on Wednesday. Impax Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Impax Laboratories, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent pharmaceutical products. It operates in two segments, Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma. The Impax Generics segment provides generic pharmaceutical products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, and others; generic prescription products through third-party pharmaceutical entities pursuant to alliance agreements; generic pharmaceutical over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products to third parties; and generic pharmaceutical OTC products through third-party pharmaceutical companies pursuant to alliance agreements.

