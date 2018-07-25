Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd (FFC) Stock Price

News coverage about Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd (NYSE:FFC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6387636901279 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd traded down $0.03, reaching $19.15, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 80,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,483. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, such as taxable preferred securities and preferred stocks.

