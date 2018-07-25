Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Anixter International (AXE) Stock Price

Headlines about Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anixter International earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.8379541466219 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Anixter International stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. 1,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 16,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $461,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

