Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Evertec (EVTC) Stock Price

News articles about Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evertec earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0599012734376 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Evertec traded up $0.40, reaching $24.25, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,292. Evertec has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $110.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

