Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paylocity (PCTY) Share Price

Media headlines about Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paylocity earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.4218584996992 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Paylocity opened at $62.97 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.01. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.74 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paylocity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 14,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $856,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 250,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $15,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,072 shares of company stock worth $29,279,094. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

