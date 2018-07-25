Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price

Media stories about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8090020024009 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:ECL opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

