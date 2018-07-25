Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shineco (TYHT) Stock Price

News coverage about Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shineco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.712692123571 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 82,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,372. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Shineco has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter. Shineco had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.12%.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

