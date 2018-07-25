Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Share Price

News headlines about Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Retail Properties of America earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4349800225442 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America traded up $0.01, hitting $12.55, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.