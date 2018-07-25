Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TriMas (TRS) Stock Price

Media stories about TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TriMas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.8709607457357 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get TriMas alerts:

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,425. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.88. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,156,659 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.