Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Digirad (DRAD) Share Price

Media stories about Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Digirad earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.2337566702039 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Digirad has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.10.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

