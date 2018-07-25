Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Price

Press coverage about Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Oil earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.3581093178137 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Marathon Oil opened at $20.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.