Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cray (CRAY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cray earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4778774332329 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CRAY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,082. Cray has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Cray had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cray will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cray news, Director Stephen C. Kiely sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $117,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

