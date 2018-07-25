Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aradigm (ARDM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aradigm earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5357555745773 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aradigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Aradigm remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 19,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,177. Aradigm has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.93.

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Aradigm will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium.

