Solium Capital (SUM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$13.50. CIBC currently has a c$12.86 rating on the stock. Solium Capital traded as high as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 139454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Solium Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Gary Levine sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$144,300.00. Also, insider James Wulforst sold 22,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$249,689.00. Insiders have sold 62,805 shares of company stock worth $706,162 in the last ninety days.

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.41 million. Solium Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

