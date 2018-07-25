Sojourn (SOJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $113,909.00

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Sojourn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sojourn has traded flat against the US dollar. Sojourn has a total market capitalization of $113,909.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018859 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002089 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000948 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Sojourn

Sojourn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net . Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn

Buying and Selling Sojourn

