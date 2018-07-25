Sodastream International (SODA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sodastream International to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Sodastream International has set its FY18 guidance at +8% to ~$3.55 EPS.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sodastream International’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sodastream International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sodastream International opened at $87.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Sodastream International has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SODA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sodastream International in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

