Socket Mobile (SCKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

Socket Mobile opened at $2.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of -0.87. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

