Snap (SNAP) Given Media Sentiment Score of -0.10

Media coverage about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Snap earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7966906204268 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Snap opened at $13.14 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -2.94. Snap has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 179.04%. Snap’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Snap will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $117,552.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,250,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,496.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $351,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,533,881 shares of company stock worth $28,722,228.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.