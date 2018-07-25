Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Position Trimmed by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 7,857.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Snap-on opened at $165.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $140.83 and a one year high of $185.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,421 shares of company stock worth $18,196,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

