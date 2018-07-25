Slate Office REIT (SOT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

