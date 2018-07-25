Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks reported modest third-quarter results, with bottom line surpassing the Zacks consensus Estimate, but the top line matched the same. The company benefits from strong demand of its wireless communications engines. Skyworks’ growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets is a positive. The emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions. We believe the company's expanding product portfolio is a positive. However, escalating operating expenses, might negatively impact its margins in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds.”

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions traded up $0.05, hitting $94.52, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 86,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,421. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.