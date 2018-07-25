Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of EXACT Sciences worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 14.86. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 0.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $381,425.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,490.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.