Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in FTD Companies Inc (FTD)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.38% of FTD Companies worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FTD Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FTD Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FTD Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTD Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of FTD Companies by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 166,861 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTD opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. FTD Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $318.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.10 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. sell-side analysts expect that FTD Companies Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of FTD Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

FTD Companies Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

