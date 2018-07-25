SK Telecom (SKM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SK Telecom earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.4935619835542 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SK Telecom stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. SK Telecom has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.44.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

