Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 11,302 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,572,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $764,350,000 after buying an additional 226,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $703,190,000 after purchasing an additional 280,110 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,132,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $700,133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,988,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,564,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,240.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,734 shares of company stock worth $79,337,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com traded up $2.46, reaching $148.46, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 197,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,067. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 324.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

