Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 46.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TH Capital upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

