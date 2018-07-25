Sirius XM (SIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Sirius XM traded up $0.10, hitting $7.08, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 853,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884,832. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 97,550 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $619,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,305,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,055.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,424,320 shares of company stock worth $16,542,720 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,013,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 114,972 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.