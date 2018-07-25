Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Holdings Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 697,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 508,632 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 97,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $619,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,305,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,055.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,424,320 shares of company stock valued at $16,542,720. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

