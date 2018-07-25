Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $18,636,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,678,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,202 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $15,498,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 361,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 195,076 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE AJG opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $72.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. purchased 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

