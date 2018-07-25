Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF opened at $38.95 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.