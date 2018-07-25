Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,418,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 121,791 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 190,965 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 130,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 4,835.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,700 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

KORS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.20 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Michael Kors from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $80.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,430.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $10,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Michael Kors opened at $67.28 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.06. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.