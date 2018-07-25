Sientra (SIEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.51

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 33308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Sientra from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 181.25% and a negative net margin of 164.72%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams acquired 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Haines acquired 281,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,871. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 301,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,016. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sientra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

