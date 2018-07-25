Shutterfly (SFLY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFLY. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shutterfly to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. Shutterfly has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Shutterfly will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,663,324.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,435 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $139,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,352 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 102,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

