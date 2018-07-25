Short Interest in TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Declines By 1.3%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,370,262 shares, a drop of 1.3% from the June 29th total of 31,775,708 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,145,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

TransEnterix opened at $5.05 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TransEnterix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. TransEnterix had a negative return on equity of 137.69% and a negative net margin of 21,045.36%.

In related news, COO Anthony C. J. Fernando sold 27,000 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at $184,780.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 699,486 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $3,784,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,815,720.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,944 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

TRXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

