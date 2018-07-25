Short Interest in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (PLX) Increases By 22.6%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,504,181 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 29th total of 2,042,619 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLX. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics opened at $0.49 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.92.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Protalix Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.