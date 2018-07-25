Short Interest in Nevsun Resources (NSU) Decreases By 18.4%

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 805,971 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 29th total of 987,630 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NSU opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Nevsun Resources has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Nevsun Resources had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nevsun Resources by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,473 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nevsun Resources by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nevsun Resources during the first quarter worth $422,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Nevsun Resources during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nevsun Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

