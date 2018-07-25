Short Interest in Nevsun Resources (NSU) Decreases By 18.4%

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 805,971 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 29th total of 987,630 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN NSU opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Nevsun Resources has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Nevsun Resources had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.
Nevsun Resources Company Profile
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
