Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) Drops By 18.2%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,458 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 29th total of 387,065 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Document Security Systems news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 214,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $300,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of Document Security Systems opened at $1.38 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. The company's DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.