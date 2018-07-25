Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $465.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.37.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $429.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $326.68 and a one year high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

