Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 630.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications traded down $0.10, reaching $31.60, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 148,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.56%. sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

