Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,221,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 6.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications Inc Class B

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

