Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Receives $47.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.96 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Shake Shack traded down $0.02, hitting $65.21, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 24,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.65, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $2,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $899,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,369,586 shares of company stock valued at $83,062,501 in the last three months. 30.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

