ServiceNow (NOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.74.

Shares of NOW traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,235. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -175.10, a PEG ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.63 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $16,448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at $32,086,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total value of $6,172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,633,003.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,187 shares of company stock valued at $72,937,475. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

