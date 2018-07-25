Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

SERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy M. Haynes sold 55,363 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $2,944,204.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $3,532,006.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,148.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4,535.4% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. 14,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,999. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.